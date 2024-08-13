‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign shows country’s commitment towards ‘Viksit Bharat’: Dhankhar

NEW DELHI: The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign shows the country’s commitment towards ‘Viksit Bharat’ and indicates that this century is “India’s century”, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Tuesday.

He said this in his address at an event here before flagging off a ‘Tiranga Bike Rally’ from the Bharat Mandapam.

The campaign shows “our commitment towards ‘Viksit Bharat’ and indicates that this century is India’s century”, he said.

Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Kiren Rijiju and Mansukh Mandaviya were also present on the dais.

The bike rally, which started from the Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, ends at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, passing through India Gate.

The third edition of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign is being celebrated from August 9 to 15 to mark the 78th Independence Day.

The campaign was started under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in 2022 and it has grown into a people’s movement, Shekhawat said.

