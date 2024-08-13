Sheikh Hasina’s stay in India will not hurt bilateral relations: B’desh interim govt adviser

DHAKA: A top adviser of Bangladesh’s interim government on Monday said that deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s extended stay in India will not hurt bilateral relations and Dhaka will always try to maintain good relations with New Delhi.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain made the remarks when asked whether bilateral ties with India would be affected if Hasina’s stay in India gets prolonged.

“This is a hypothetical question. If someone stays in a country why the relations with that particular country would be affected? There is no reason for that,” he said, emphasising that bilateral relations are a big matter.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print