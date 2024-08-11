IFS Officer Suspended

JAMMU: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India has suspended IFS officer Mohan Choudhary for allegedly not joining as DCF in Ladakh.
“…conduct on the part of Shri Mohan Choudhary, IFS (AGMUT:2014) is in violation of All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968 and therefore, is unbecoming of a Government servant as it amounts to indiscipline, disobeying the orders of the superior, lacking integrity and devotion to the duty and tantamount to dereliction of duty,” reads a government order, adding, “Now, therefore, pending Departmental Proceeding, the Central Government, in exercise of powers conferred by clause(a) of Sub-rule (i) of Rule 3 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, hereby places Shri Mohan Choudhary, IFS (AGMUT:2014) under suspension with immediate effect.”
During his suspension, Shri Mohan Choudhary, IFS (AGMUT:2014) is fixed at Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, New Delhi and the officer shall not leave the said Headquarters without obtaining the permission of the Competent Authority.
“During the period of suspension, subsistence allowance is allowed to Shri Mohan Choudhary, IFS (AGMUT:2014) as per prescribed provision of the FR 53 (1) (ii) (a) subject to condition under sub-Rule (2) of FR 53.”