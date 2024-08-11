New School Timings Announced

Srinagar: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Saturday announced new school timings for both government and recognized private schools across the Kashmir division, effective from August 12 (Monday).
The new timings as per the official order within municipal limits shall be from 9:00am to 3:00pm, while schools operating outside the municipal limits shall operate from 10:00am to 04:00 pm.
The order stated that all the concerned institutions shall adhere to new timings strictly, otherwise strict action should be taken against them.
