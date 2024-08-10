Lt Governor Handsover Appointment Letter To wife Of Civilian Bus Driver Martyred in Reasi Terror Attack

Jammu:Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday handed over the appointment letter, on compassionate ground, to Smt. Renu Sharma, wife of Vijay Kumar, who was killed in Reasi Terror attack.

In a handout , as per government spokesperson, the Lt Governor assured all possible assistance and support from the J&K Administration to the family of the martyred civilian.

Vishesh Paul Mahajan, Deputy Commissioner Reasi, and the family members of Sh Vijay Kumar were also present at the Raj Bhawan, reads the statement.

