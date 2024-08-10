An Israeli airstrike on a school in Gaza City kills over 60 people, Palestinian health officials say

CAIRO: An Israeli airstrike hit a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City early Saturday, killing more than 60 people, Palestinian health authorities said, in one of the deadliest strikes in the 10-month-old war between Israel and Hamas.

The Israeli military acknowledged the strike, claiming without evidence that it hit a Hamas command centre within the school.

The strike on the Tabeen school in central Gaza City also wounded 47 people, the Health Ministry’s Ambulance and Emergency service said. The facility, like almost all of Gaza Strip’s schools, has been used as a shelter for people who have been forced to flee their homes by the war.

