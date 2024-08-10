Admin Gears Up For Readying Assembly Complexes; Accommodating Its Members

SRINAGAR: A meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo was held to draw a plan for making Legislative Assembly complexes at both Srinagar and Jammu ready for holding its sessions after holding of elections here in the UT.Jammu

During this meeting the Chief Secretary impressed upon the concerned to taking immediate steps for renovation/refurbishing of these Assembly complexes at both Srinagar and Jammu in a time-bound manner.Jammu

He reiterated that the facilities like functionality of Sound System, Internet Connectivity, fire Safety, functionality of lifts, giving facelift to the buildings and provisioning of allied amenities should also be taken in hand and completed at an earliest.

He asked for looking into the steps to renovate the Chambers of Speaker, Dy Speaker, Leader of Opposition as well besides making provisions for their official vehicles and residential accommodations.

Dulloo also called upon the concerned to carry out repairing works of the MLA Hostels in both the cities. He made out that all the amenities required should be installed within the available time window till culmination of assembly elections, as and when announced by the Election Commission of India.

He observed that pre-emptive steps should be initiated on part of administration to make preparations ahead of the elections so that there are no hindrances in smooth functioning of this pillar of democracy once it gets formed after conduct of elections here in J&K.

Those present includes Principal Secretary, Estates; Principal Secretary, Finance; Commissioner Secretary, IT; JK Resident Commissioner, Delhi; Secretary, R&B; Secretary, Transport; Secretary, Law; Secretary, Legislative Assembly; Director, Estates, Kashmir and other concerned officers.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print