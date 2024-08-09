2 missing children traced within hours, reunited with families in Srinagar: Police

Srinagar: Srinagar Police have traced and reunited two minor children with their families, who were reported missing for four days from Jamaat-ul-Uloom BK Pora in Srinagar’s Nowgam, police said.
In a statement, spokesperson said that based on a written information in police station Nowgam, a case FIR No. 68/2024 under section 137(2) BNS was registered and investigation was set into motion.
The statement reads that utilising a combination of technical data and human intelligence, police followed a lead to Vilgam, Handwara.
“With the cooperation of Handwara police, the missing children were located and safely recovered from a remote area in Vilgam in less than four hours and they have been reunited with their families. Further investigation into the matter is going on,” it reads