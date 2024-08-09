Make ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ a memorable mass movement: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked people to make “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign a memorable mass movement.

 

He also replaced his profile picture with the national flag and urged them to do the same.

 

Modi said on X, “As this year’s Independence Day approaches, let’s again make Har Ghar Tiranga a memorable mass movement. I am changing my profile picture and I urge you all to join me in celebrating our Tricolour by doing the same. And yes, do share your selfies on harghartiranga.com.”

