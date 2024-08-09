‘Victory of truth’: AAP after SC grants bail to Manish Sisodia

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Friday called the Supreme Court verdict granting bail to party leader Manish Sisodia as a “victory of truth” and hoped that other jailed leaders of the party “will also get justice”.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, noting that he has been in custody for 17 months.

A bench of justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan said Sisodia has been in custody for 17 months and trial has not yet commenced, depriving him of the right to speedy trial.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print