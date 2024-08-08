J&K Assembly polls: Our leaders will visit all districts of Kashmir to make pro-people Poll manifesto: BJP Gen Sec

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Bhartiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) General Secretary Sunil Sharma Thursday said that BJP has constituted 12-member party manifesto committee headed by former deputy chief minister of erstwhile state of J&K Dr Nirmal Singh, that would reach out to people of all districts in Kashmir, to get feedback directly from ground. He said the exercise is aimed to make an election manifesto based on peoples’ aspirations.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Sharma, said that in the recent meeting held in Jammu under the leadership of Union Minister and J&K Election Affairs Incharge of BJP, G K Reddy, a 12- member BJP manifesto committee was constituted. “We have formed three teams that will reach out to people of all three zones—Central Kashmir, North Kashmir and South Kashmir,” he said, adding that “BJP leaders will reach out to people at their doors to get their feedback on what BJP’s election manifesto.”

Sharma, who was flanked by BJP JK spokesman Altaf Thakur, said that the main aim of the exercise is to make a pro-people poll manifesto based on peoples’ aspirations and expectations. He said BJP will prepare the ground report and send the same to BJP headquarters in Delhi by Aug 15.

“Our manifesto will reflect people’s aspirations and resolution to their problems,” he said, adding that there is a toll free number: 9541903938, for those who don’t want to come forward face to face.

Sharma said BJP was ready for polls whenever announced in J&K. “ECI has arrived in Kashmir for a feedback session. Announcing the dates is their prerogative. We as a party are ready to contest,” he said—(KNO

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print