J&K Assembly Polls: ECI arrives in Srinagar to meet various stakeholders

Srinagar; The Election Commission of India arrived in Srinagar on Thursday to review preparedness for assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, while the representatives of several political parties also reached the SKICC to meet the poll body team.

Officials said that full commission comprising chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar and two election commissioners arrived at Srinagar airport today morning and straightaway drove to Sher-I-Kashmir International Conference Centre to meet various stakeholders, including representatives of police parties.

Meanwhile, representatives of various political parties, including the National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and others reached the SKICC to meet the high-level ECI team.

Senior BJP leader, Ranbir Singh Pathania while talking to media persons at SKICC, said that they expect a massive participation of the people in assembly polls.

“We want free and fair elections and massive turnout of the people in the polls to elect their own government for the betterment of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said—(KNO)

