Independence Day event in Kashmir open for all, no invitation, permission required: Div Com Kashmir

Srinagar: There is no need of any invitation or permission for attending the Independence Day function at Bakshi Stadium on August 15 as the event is open to general public and children, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vidhi Kumar Bhiduri said Thursday.

Bhiduri visited Pratap Park Srinagar to inspect the ongoing work of the Balidan Stambh, a memorial being constructed in the memory of martyrs who have offered sacrifices for the nation.

“I got many calls and queries about need of a permission to attend the Independence Day function at Bakshi Stadium. Let me clarify there is no need for any sort of permission or invitation. Event is open for the general public and children. Just carry an I-D proof and be on time,” he said. He also said that people can also visit Balidan Stambh by August 15 along with kids—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print