Div Com Kashmir, DCs, SSPs arrive at SKICC to meet ECI team

Srinagar: Several top officials from civil and police administration Thursday arrived at the Sheri-I-Kashmir International Conference Centre here to meet the high-level team of Election Commission of India.

The team led by chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar arrived in Srinagar this morning to meet representatives of political parties, civil, police, and other top officials.

While the meeting with political parties is underway, divisional commissioner Kashmir, deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police arrived at the SKICC to meet the ECI team.

The poll body is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to assess the situation and review preparations for assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, which are long overdue. The Supreme Court has set a deadline of September 30 for the poll body to hold polls in the Union Territory—(KNO)

