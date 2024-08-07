Patwari among 3 arrested in J&K for accepting bribe: CBI

Srinagar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three accused including Patwari, Halqa Soal, Tehsil Katra, Distt. Reasi and two private persons (a Property Dealer and a middleman) while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 from the complainant.

“A case was registered by CBI on a complaint against a Property Dealer, R/o Village Jib, Tehsil & Distt. Udhampur on allegations that accused Property Dealer was demanding a bribe of Rs 40,000 on behalf of a Patwari, from the complainant for issuance of Fard (revenue extract) of property, being purchased by complainant’s father (from the Property Dealer),” a statement issued.

It added that CBI laid a trap and said Property Dealer, a middleman, said Patwari were caught in a relayed-triple-trap. “The accused Property Dealer was caught red-handed first while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 40,000 from the complainant. During further trap proceedings, a middleman was apprehended while accepting bribe from the accused Property Dealer. Thereafter, accused Patwari was also apprehended while accepting bribe from the said middleman,” the statement reads.

CBI conducted searches at the residential premises of accused, it said, adding that all three accused will be produced before the Court of Special Judge, Anti-Corruption (CBI Cases), Jammu, today while investigation is going on—

