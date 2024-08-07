Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen retained in Pakistan Test squad for Bangladesh series

LAHORE: Pakistan on Wednesday dropped its plans to conduct a “major surgery” on the national team as it included senior players Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi in the Test squad for the two-match series against Bangladesh.

The trio was under the scanner, failing to perform in the T20 World Cup Cup in June, where Pakistan was eliminated in the opening round.

After defeats to the USA and India, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi had told the media that a “major surgery” was required now in the team, and later reports emerged about some players misbehaving during the tournament.

