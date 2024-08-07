NC wouldn’t ally with anyone in Assembly polls: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar:National Conference president and former Chief Minister Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said that his party wouldn’t have alliance with any party in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Talking to reporters , Abdullah said that his party wouldn’t have any sort of alliance with any party. “No, there wouldn’t be any alliance, “he said. Abdullah’s statement has made it clear that NC wouldn’t have any pre-poll truck with constituents of the INDIA bloc partners, especially Congress with which it allied in Lok Sabha polls.

In the Lok Sabha polls, NC refused to ally with Peoples Democratic Party, a constituent of INDIA bloc. The party won Anantnag-Rajouri and Srinagar seats but lost Baramulla seat. While NC candidate Mian Altaf defeated PDP president and former CM Mehbooba by a heavy margin of 2.80 lakh votes, it’s candidate for Srinagar Aga Ruhullah Mehdi defeated PDP’s Waheed- Ur- Rehman Parra by 1. 80 lakh votes.

In Baramulla LS, NC candidate Omar Abdullah was defeated by Er. Rashid by nearly two lakh votes. However, PDP ended up losing deposit there as it secured mere 27000 votes—(KNO)

