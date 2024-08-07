I-Day: IGP, Div Com Chair Joint Meeting

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vidhi Kumar Birdi along with Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri Tuesday held a joint security review meeting at Police Control Room Kashmir, wherein both officers urged participants to maintain close coordination for peaceful conduct of events of national importance.

The meeting focused on finalizing the arrangements for the upcoming events like Independence Day celebrations, the Tiranga Rally and the inauguration of the Balidan Stambh.

The meeting was attended by IGP Traffic J&K, DIG Armed Kashmir, DIG CKR Srinagar, DC Srinagar, Director SSF J&K, SSP Srinagar, CO’s of IRP 6th Bn, JKAP 13th BN, IRP 21st BN & JKAP 9th Bn, SSP Traffic City Srinagar, SSP APCR Kashmir, SSP Security Kashmir, SP East City Srinagar, SP South City Srinagar, SDPO Shaheed Gunj Srinagar & other officers.

At the outset of the meeting, the chairing officers were briefed by concerned officers about the preparations made to ensure the safe and peaceful conduct of the events.

IGP Kashmir V.K. Birdi and Div Com Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri emphasized the need for a high level synergy between the police and civil administration on the ground. They outlined the key areas of focus, including the full-dress rehearsal arrangements, the precise timing of events, the management of entry passes and the traffic movements of VVIPs during these celebrations. They directed the participating officers to maintain close coordination with their counterparts in police as well as civil administration. They stressed the importance of preparedness to address any exigencies that might arise in their respective areas of responsibility.

The meeting underscored the commitment of the police and civil administration to ensure safe and smooth conduct of these events of national importance, reflecting the region’s dedication in maintaining peace and order.

