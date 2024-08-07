PM Surya Ghar Yojana: Dulloo sets target of 1000 households a month for each Discom

SRINAGAR: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, while chairing a meeting to assess the progress made on implementation of PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana in the UT impressed upon KPDCL and JPDCL to achieve installation of 1000 rooftop solars by each of them to achieve the targets well in time.

Present in the meeting were Principal Secretary, PDD; Principal Secretary, Finance; Commissioner Secretary, Science & Technology; MD, JPDCL/KPDCL;CEO, JAKEDA; Chief Engineer, KPDCL, Representatives from NHPC/REC besides other concerned officers either physically or virtually through video conferencing.

Dulloo while going through the implementation plan of the DISCOMS urged them to clear the registered applicants forthwith by following up their cases with the vendors for instant installation of rooftop solars (RTS).

He advised the Department that efficient delivery on their part would result in enhancement of credibility among masses which would directly improve its traction among them.

He also called for resolution of portal glitches by taking them up with the concerned ministry. He underscored the need of creating the necessary awareness among people to take benefit of this people-oriented scheme.

Earlier while taking stock of the solarization of government buildings through J&K Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA), the Chief Secretary took note of the progress made on tendering process funded either by Capex or through RESCO mode.

In his presentation, the MD, KPDCL, Masarat-ul-Islam threw light on different aspects of PM Surya Ghar Yojana scheme. He apprised the meeting that the Department has given a wide publicity highlighting the benefits of this scheme.

He gave out that people had started registering for this scheme now and the progress in coming months would be swift and on expected lines. He revealed that the applications received by KPDCL are 2372 and by JPDCL 3151 from different districts of their operation.

Regarding the scheme it was given out that it is the first pan-India On-Grid solar rooftop scheme for residential houses aimed at bringing down AT&C losses by providing free/ low-cost electricity.

It was elucidated that the scheme carries a lucrative central subsidy of up to Rs85,800 for SRT of 3 kwp (1 kwp: Rs33,000; 2 kwp: Rs66,000) with additional UT subsidy of max up to Rs9000for 3 kwp (1 kwp: Rs 3000; 2 kwp: Rs 6,000) that goes directly into beneficiary’s account through DBT.

The meeting was further apprised that the scheme is live in both the divisions with a target of 39,500 households for JPDCL and 44,000 households for KPDCL to be met till 2027. Out of these JPDCL has closed the inspection calls/installation of panels of 271 customers and KPDCL that of 262 till now.

It was added that the customers grievances are centrally tracked through a call centre accessed by dialling a toll free number 15555. The meeting was informed that 68 grievances received had been resolved upto the full satisfaction of the customers.

As far as the progress on Solarization of government buildings is concerned, it was revealed by the Commissioner Secretary, S&T, Saurabh Bhagat that the department has finalized the modus operandi to saturate the government buildings with installation of Solar rooftop plants either through Capex funding or in RESCO mode.

JAKEDA has floated e-tender for installation of 70 MW solar rooftop plants under Capex covering some 8792 government buildings and 175 MW covering 7039 buildings under RESCO mode.

It has entered into an agreement with NHPC to install 63 MW more solar rooftop plants over 2939 buildings also in RESCO mode which would take the cumulative capacity to 343 MWs all over the UT.

Moreover the meeting discussed the issues of installation of smart meters by the respective DISCOMS in all these buildings and passing of virtual net metering benefit to DISCOMS to the beneficiary consumers.

