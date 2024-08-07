CS reviews promotion of culture activities in J&K

SRINAGAR: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today held a meeting of Culture Department to take stock of its activities for promotion of culture & heritage along with its preservation and protection here in J&K.

Present in the meeting were Principal Secretary, Culture; Secretary, R&B; Executive Director, Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Society (MMJHS); Director, Libraries & Research; Director, Archives, Archaeology & Museums; Representative from Academy of Art, Culture & Languages besides other concerned officers either physically or virtually through video conferencing.

During this meeting the Chief Secretary impressed upon the officers to take every measure for protection and preservation of our valuable artefacts and historical monuments. He maintained that these depict our rich culture and heritage in the past, therefore pretty significant for the awareness of our younger generations.

He underscored the need of completing digitization of all the archival material for its preservation and easy access to all. He enjoined upon the officers to take the tendering process to logical conclusion so that this important task is completed forthwith.

Dulloo also emphasised upon completing the ongoing works of restoration of Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex, starting work on the drag lift there besides creating other facilities there.

He asked about the activities held by the Academy of Art, Culture and Languages across the UT. He directed for utilizing the spaces of Kala Kendra, Jammu and Tagore Hall, Srinagar more optimally for promotion of art and culture round the year.

The Chief Secretary further took note of the project for completion of balance work of SPS Museum here. He also advised for formulating a feasible DPR for Tehzeeb Mahal which could be taken up and completed in a reasonable period of time.

On this occasion the Principal Secretary, Culture, Suresh Kumar Gupta gave insights about the working of the Department and the action taken by them to implement the previous directives.

He made out that the segregation of records has almost been completed and the NIT for digitization would be floated by Director, Archives, Archaeology & Museums shortly.

Gupta further apprised the meeting that the restoration/ conservation/ preservation of 35 heritage sites was taken up under Phase-I of the scheme. He also gave out that under phase-II, DPRs of 126 heritage sites/shrines had been received for finalization by expert committee.

It was added that among 200 monuments iconography of 80 had been done so far. It was given out that exercises are underway to bring these monuments on tourism map in association with the Department of Tourism.

Moreover the meeting was apprised that the work on modernization of SRS Library, Jammu taken in hand at a cost of Rs 6.93 Cr is at advanced stage of completion. It was said that the work on new Library buildings including District Library Baramulla, Tehsil Library Kreeri, Tehsil Library Aishmuqam, Tehsil Library Bhaderwah and Tehsil Library Kishtwar would also be completed in this year only.

About modernization of Libraries, it was divulged that 1st Volume the descriptive catalogue of Persian manuscripts has been completed. While that of Arabic and Sanskrit Manuscript is currently under proof reading process.

It was informed that the internet connectivity is being ensured in all the Tehsil Libraries with 6 of them already provided the same. Further in the first instance, timings of SPS Library Srinagar & SRS Library Jammu have been extended from 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM for the ease of students and other people preparing for different competitive examinations.

It was given out that a culture awards scheme is being framed with provision for 15 awards (03 Lifetime Achievement Awards, 04 Culture Iconic Awards, 06 Youth Inspiration Awards & 02 Culture NGOs Awards) by the Department in consultation with the finance department.

Regarding the LG Rolling Cultural Trophy the meeting was informed that the portal for the event is in advance stage of preparation by IT Department and is expected to be ready by 15th of August this year.

The meeting also had deliberations over the works being executed by MMJHS. The work on Darbar Hall, Dogra Museum, adaptive reuse of Ram Singh’s Queens Palace and the need of parking there. It also held discussion on other allied works, the tendering of which would be done after completing other technical formalities in a time-bound manner.

