Come back stronger: PM Modi on Phogat’s disqualification

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday described wrestler Vinesh Phogat as a “champion among champions” and exuded confidence that she would come back stronger following her disqualification from the final Olympic bout.

“Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India’s pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian,” Modi posted on X.

“Today’s setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on,” he said.

