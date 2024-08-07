J&K’s popular tourist destinations witnessing congestion, high time to open offbeat places: Union Minister

Srinagar: Praising the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minster for Tourism and Culture Gajendera Singh Shekhawat Wednesday said that prominent tourist destinations are witnessing congestion and efforts are afoot to promote and showcase offbeat destinations now. He was quick to add that Centre is committed to provide all-out support to improve road and mobile connectivity besides establishing a proper infrastructure at all virgin tourist destinations.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event at International Convention Centre (ICC) on the banks of famous Dal Lake here, the Union Minister, said that there is no denying of the fact that known and prominent tourist destinations are witnessing congestion due to huge rush of tourists.

“Keeping this in view, there is a dire need to divert both foreign as well as domestic tourists towards virgin and offbeat destinations across the country including J&K,” he said.

In reply to a query that most of the offbeat destinations in Kashmir especially Bangus and Dodhpathri lack proper infrastructure, mobile and road connectivity, he said, “We have asked all states including J&K to come up with the roadmap to improve infrastructure, mobile and road connectivity at offbeat destinations. We are ready for an all-out support to J&K and other states,” the Minister said.

To a query about shortage of tourist guides in J&K, the minister said that Centre is committed to increase the number of tourist guides in States. “Here, we have started online modules to enhance skills of guides. We will also conduct new programs for guides including aspiring ones during off season to provide them training. This will also help increase their number,” he said.

About Bangladesh situation, he said it was unfortunate to see an elected government being toppled there. “We are vigilant and taking all steps to ensure there is no negative impact of the situation on India. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, terrorism is breathing its last and Naxalism has shrunk to just four districts of the country now,” he said—(KNO)

