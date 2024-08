Jammu: A 60 Year-Old woman died after her house collapsed due to heavy rain in Rajouri district, officials said.

Officials said that last night, due to heavy rains, a woman identified as Kako Devi aged 60 died after her Kutcha house collapsed. Her body was recovered by the locals from the debris. Also, many cattle were dead in this incident.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard.(GNS)

