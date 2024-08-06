Stone pelting, strikes stopped following Article 370 abrogation: Home Ministry data

New Delh: Jammu and Kashmir has seen a complete stop in stone pelting incidents and strikes in the valley, according to data shared by the Union Home Ministry on Tuesday.

In 2023, no incidents of stone pelting or strikes were reported, showing a 100 per cent drop since 2010, when 2,654 incidents of stone pelting and 132 strikes were reported, the data said.

It also said there was a 69 per cent decrease in terror incidents since the BJP government came to power in 2014.

Monday marks the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir within the Indian Union. On August 5, 2019, the Centre also brought the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act that bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir had reported 7,217 incidents of terror during UPA government between June 2004 and May 2014, which claimed 2,829 lives of civilians and security personnel, while between June 2014 and July 31, 2024, it witnessed 2,263 terror incidents, in which 944 civilians and security forces lost their lives — which is a 69 per cent drop in terror incidents and 67 per cent dip in deaths due to them, it said.

During the UPA era, 1,060 security personnel had died in terror attacks while under the BJP government, there has been a 44 per cent decrease with 591 deaths, the data said.

The results are the outcome of a “policy of zero tolerance” against terrorism and other steps undertaken in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Bringing improvement in the security and quality of life of people in Jammu and Kashmir is the top priority of the government, officials said and added that the government has taken a number of steps for the demolition of the terror ecosystem — de-radicalisation efforts, crackdown on terror finance by seizure, attachment freezing of assets and banning of anti-national organisations.

The officials said multi-pronged strategy to prevent infiltration, multi-layered deployment, fencing, technology, monitoring of UAPA Cases through qualitative disposal efforts, and enhancement of counter-insurgency grid by giving importance to Jammu and Kashmir Police in all operations has bore fruits in cracking down on the terror apparatus in J&K.

The entire terror eco-system is now targeted by the security agencies with a special focus on modernisation and strengthening of security equipment, they said.

The government has acted to restrict terror glorification, implemented curbs on public funerals, removed terror supporters from government jobs, taken action against alleged terrorists in the bar council and barred terrorist supporters from government contracts, they said.

The crackdown on terror has resulted in a “marked improvement” in the lives of citizens with functional schools, a surge in tourists to a record (2.11 crore) figure and an increase in income generation for people, they said.

The steps by the government have enabled a successful G-20 tourism group meeting in Srinagar, 4.5 lakh pilgrims successfully undertaking the Amaranth Yatra in 2023 and after 34 years, the Muharram procession was allowed on the traditional route in Srinagar where nearly 40,000 people took part, they said.

Elections in all the five parliamentary constituencies in J&K were also held peacefully with record voting, they said.–(PTI)

