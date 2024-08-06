Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to be chief adviser of interim govt in Bangladesh: coordinators of students’ movement

DHAKA: Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus will be the chief adviser to the interim government in Bangladesh, the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement announced on Tuesday.

In a video posted on social media early Tuesday morning, Nahid Islam, one of the key coordinators of the movement, said that Prof Yunus has agreed to take on this crucial responsibility at the call of the student community to save the country, the Daily Star newspaper reported.

“We took 24 hours to announce a framework for the interim government. However, considering the emergency situation, we are announcing it now,” Nahid said.

