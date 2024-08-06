Bangladesh President says interim govt to be formed after dissolving parliament, orders release of ex-premier Khaleda Zia

DHAKA: Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin said on Monday that an interim government would be formed as soon as possible after dissolving the parliament as he ordered the release of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, who is under house arrest after being convicted in several cases.

He made the remarks during a meeting with the leaders of various political parties and civil society representatives at Bangabhaban in the presence of the chief of three forces.

Later, in a televised address to the nation, the president said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina submitted her resignation letter to him today and he has accepted it, the Bengali-language daily Prothom Alo reported.

