SC backs LG’s right to nominate aldermen to MCD, setback for AAP govt

NEW DELHI: In a major setback to Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party government, the Supreme Court on Monday ruled that the law “expressly enables” the lieutenant governor to nominate aldermen to the MCD and he is not bound by the advice of the council of ministers in the matter.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala rejected the Delhi government’s plea challenging the LG’s power to nominate 10 aldermen in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi without the aid and advice of the council of ministers.

The apex court pronounced its verdict on the Delhi government’s plea after reserving it for nearly 15 months.

