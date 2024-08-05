Bangladesh govt orders complete internet shutdown as protesters plan ‘Long March to Dhaka’

DHAKA: The Bangladesh government on Monday ordered a complete internet shutdown as protestors asked the general public to join a “Long March to Dhaka”, a day after over 100 people died in fierce clashes between demonstrators demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation and the ruling party supporters in different parts of the country.

The clashes broke out Sunday morning when protesters attending the non-cooperation programme under the banner of the Students Against Discrimination with the one-point demand of Hasina’s resignation over a job quota system faced opposition from the supporters of the ruling Awami League, Chhatra League, and Jubo League activists.

At least 101 people, including 14 policemen, were killed in clashes on Sunday, leading Bengali-language newspaper Prothom Alo reported.

