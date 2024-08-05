Govt to amend Wakf law to usher in more transparency, gender diversity

NEW DELHI: The government is all set to bring a Bill in Parliament to amend the 1995 law governing Waqf boards to ensure more accountability and transparency in their functioning and mandatory inclusion of women in these bodies, sources said.

They claimed that the move comes in the backdrop of demands from within the Muslim community.

The Bill to amend the Wakf Act, 1995, will make it mandatory for Waqf boards to register their properties with district collectors to ensure their actual valuation. There are 30 Waqf boards in the country

