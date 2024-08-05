PM Sheikh Hasina resigns and leaves Bangladesh, possibly for Tripura: Reports

DHAKA: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday resigned and left the country, several news reports said amid massive protests against her government that claimed more than 106 lives in the last two days.

However, there was no official confirmation about her quitting and leaving Dhaka.

BBC reported that Hasina left on a helicopter for Agartala in Tripura. The Associated Press said she has resigned but gave no other details. However, the Ministry of External Affairs or local officials in Agartala refused to confirm the report. Tripura Home Secretary P.K. Chakravarty told PTI “we have no such information.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print