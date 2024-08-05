Hasina has resigned, interim govt is taking over: Bangladesh Army chief

By on No Comment

DHAKA: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and an interim government is taking over, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced here on Monday.

 

“I’m taking all responsibility (of the country). Please cooperate,” he said in a televised address amid reports that Hasina has left the country. There were unconfirmed reports that she was headed to a city in India.

 

The Army chief said he had met political leaders and told them the Army would take over responsibility for law and order.

Hasina has resigned, interim govt is taking over: Bangladesh Army chief added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.