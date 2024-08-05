Hasina has resigned, interim govt is taking over: Bangladesh Army chief

DHAKA: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and an interim government is taking over, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced here on Monday.

“I’m taking all responsibility (of the country). Please cooperate,” he said in a televised address amid reports that Hasina has left the country. There were unconfirmed reports that she was headed to a city in India.

The Army chief said he had met political leaders and told them the Army would take over responsibility for law and order.

