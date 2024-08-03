Will oppose any move to apply creamy layer criteria in quota for SCs/STs, says Athawale

MUMBAI: Union minister Ramdas Athawale has strongly opposed any move to apply creamy layer criteria to reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, a comment coming in the backdrop of a historic Supreme Court verdict on sub-classifications within these communities for wider quota benefits.

 

Athawale, who heads the Republican Party on India (Athawale), however, noted that the Supreme Court’s decision of sub-classification of SCs/STs by states will provide justice to castes that are more backward among these groups.

 

Speaking here on Friday, the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment also demanded similar sub-classifications for OBCs and general category members.

