Srinagar Admin begins Fencing of bridges at Nawa Kadal, Fateh kadal , Gow kadal, Safakadal and Noor Jahan Bridge Qamarwari*

Srinagar: In order to prevent attempts of suicide incidents in District, the Srinagar Administration has started the works for fencing of sides of various major bridges in the City.

Speaking in this regard, the Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat said that the process for fencing the sides of various bridges in Srinagar City has been started to save precious human lives.

The DC said DPR regarding fencing has been formulated and Rs 19 lakh each has been earmarked for fencing the sides of Nawa Kadal and Fateh kadal bridges.

Similarly, DPR of Rs 9 lakh has been framed for Gow kadal bridge and Rs 29 lakh for Safakadal bridge.

While fencing the sides of Noor Jahan Bridge over river Jhelum at Qamarwari would be completed at a cost of Rs 11 lakh to avoid any further mishap or any suicide incident.

