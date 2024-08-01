Pakistan adds two terror groups to list of proscribed organisations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday declared the Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group and Majeed Brigade Group as proscribed organisations, citing their involvement in terrorism.

Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group is a leading Taliban militant outfit involved in several attacks on the security forces in recent months while Majeed Brigade is a group of Baloch nationalists and has been on the forefront in attacking the security forces, mostly in Balochistan.

A list of proscribed entities maintained by the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) shows that the Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group was listed on July 25 and Majeed Brigade Group was added to the list on July 18.

