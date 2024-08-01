Pak intruder killed on IB in J&K’s Samba

Jammu: Border security Forces (BSF) has gundown a Pakistani intruder, who tried to infiltrate from International Border in Samba sector, an official said.

Sharing details, BSF official said , that last night at about 11.00 pm, the guarding BSF troops on International Border near Border out Post Khoara in Samba sector noticed some suspicious movement.

“Alert troops shot one one Pakistani infiltrator when he crossed zero line of Indo-Pak International border and entered into Indian territory,” officer said adding, BSF troops challenged to stop but when he was not stopped, guarding BSF troops fired and killed him on the spot—(KNO)

*More details still awaiting*

