British journalist deported from Pakistan after seeking meeting with Imran Khan in jail

ISLAMABAD: A 73-year-old British-American author and journalist, who sought an interview with Pakistan’s jailed former premier Imran Khan, has been deported after his tourist visa was revoked, a media report said on Thursday.

Charles Glass, an author, journalist, broadcaster, and publisher who specialises in the Middle East, was told by law enforcement agencies on Wednesday that his visa had been cancelled and he had five hours to leave the country, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Glass has served pro­minent media organisations such as Newsweek, ABC TV, and The Tele­graph, among others, and currently works as a freelance journalist. He had been trying to secure a meeting with Khan.

