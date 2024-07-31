Emotional Kharge urges Chair to expunge ‘parivarvaad’ allegations against him by BJP MP

NEW DELHI: An emotional Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday urged the Chair to expunge certain remarks made by BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari in the House regarding his political journey.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he would look into the remarks made by Tiwari on Tuesday in the House and assured that any word that has hurt the Congress leader would not remain in the record.

Soon after laying of the listed paper in the House, the Congress leader pointed out that Tiwari referred to his political journey and said “his (Kharge’s) entire family” was in politics.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print