Sri Lanka’s main opposition leader Sajith Premadasa likely to contest presidential polls

COLOMBO: Sajith Premadas, Sri Lanka’s Leader of the Opposition on Wednesday indicated that he is likely to contest the September 21 presidential election when his party submitted the election deposit on his behalf to the election commission.

The nomination of 57-year-old Premadasa of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), the main opposition party in the current Parliament, was deposited at the Election Commission Office in Rajagiriya, part of the Sri Lanka’s administrative capital of Sri Jayewardenepura on Colombo outskirts.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara has placed a deposit with the Election Commission on behalf of party leader Sajith Premadasa as a candidate for the 2024 Presidential Election, media reports said here.

