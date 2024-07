Srinagar: An unidentified girl on Wednesday afternoon jumped in the river Jhelum in Habba Kadal area of Srinagar even as rescue operation has been launched, officials said.

An official said that soon after the girl jumped in the river Jhelum rescue operation was launched to trace her.

He said that the operation is underway and efforts are being made to retrieve her body

Police have take cognisance of the matter—(KNO)

