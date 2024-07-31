Budget strikes fine balance between growth, employment, and capex: FM

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the Union Budget strikes a fine balance between growth, employment, capital investment, and fiscal consolidation, among others.

Replying to the discussion on Union Budget 2024-25 and Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in Rajya Sabha, the minister also said the Budget proposes unflinching support to cooperative federalism.

“I would like to underline that our unflinching commitment to cooperative federalism. The total resources proposed to be transferred to the states in 2024-25 is estimated at Rs 22.91 lakh crore. This actually entails an increase of Rs 2.49 lakh crore over 2023-24,” the minister said.

