India, China hold diplomatic talks on eastern Ladakh standoff

NEW DELHI: India and China on Wednesday held “constructive and forward-looking” diplomatic talks to resolve the lingering border standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

The talks were held in Delhi under the framework of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC).

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the two sides reviewed the current situation along the LAC with a view to finding an early resolution of the outstanding issues.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print