14 civilians among 28 people killed in J&K till July 21 this year: MHA

NEW DELHI: A total of 28 people, including civilians and security personnel, were killed in 11 terror-initiated incidents and 24 encounters or counter-terror operations up to July 21 this year, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Responding to the query of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pradeep Kumar Singh on behalf of the MHA, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai submitted a written reply in the Lower House pointing that there is a “decline in the number of terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir” compared to previous years.

Rai shared data that mentions that a total of 14 security personnel and 14 civilians were killed up to July 21 this year, while the number of killings was 44 (30 security personnel and 14 civilians) in 46 terrorist-initiated incidents and 48 encounters or counter-terror operations in the Union Territory in 2023.

As per the data, 146 people (91 security personnel and 55 civilians) were killed in 228 terrorist-initiated incidents and 189 encounters or counter-terror operations in the erstwhile state in 2018. “There were 1328 organized stone pelting incidents and 52 organized Hartals in 2018,” said the Minister, citing the data received from the Jammu and Kashmir government.

The minister said the decline in terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir is the result of the “zero tolerance” policy of the central government against terrorism.

“The approach of the Government is to dismantle the terror ecosystem. Security measures are being strengthened to sustain peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir,” Rai further said.

The strategies adopted and actions taken to contain acts of terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir include effective, continuous, and sustained actions against terrorists and support structures, as well as the dismantling of the terror ecosystem using a whole-government approach, said the MoS.

Crackdown on terror finance, such as seizure and attachment of properties belonging to terrorists and their associates under relevant sections of law and banning of anti-national organisations, preventive operations involve identifying the strategic supporters of terrorism and initiating investigations to expose their mechanisms of aiding and abetting terrorism, multi-pronged strategy to prevent infiltration, enhancement of counter-insurgency grid, and special focus on modernization and strengthening of security equipment, are among key steps that have been taken by the government to vanish terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides, round-the-clock nakas at strategic points, intensified Cordon and Search Operations (CASO) to effectively deal with the challenges posed by terrorist organisations, and sharing of intelligence inputs on a real-time basis, among all security forces, operating in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as day and night area dominance are other strategies adopted and actions taken for containing acts of terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, said the Minister. (Agencies)

