EAM Jaishankar rules out any role for third party in India’s border dispute with China

TOKYO: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday ruled out any role for a third party in India’s border dispute with China, saying the two neighbours have an issue and it is for them to find a way out.

“We are not looking to other countries to sort out what is really an issue between India and China,” Jaishankar said while responding to a series of questions at a press conference in Tokyo.

Jaishankar, who is here to attend a Quad foreign ministerial meeting, also said that India’s relationship with China is not good and it’s not doing well.

