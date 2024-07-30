People will break Modi’s ‘chakravyuh’: Rahul on PSBs collecting crores as penalty

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the government over public sector banks collecting crores in penalty from customers for not maintaining average monthly balance, saying the “penalty system” is that door of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “chakravyuh” through which efforts are being made to break the back of the common Indian.

His attack on the government came after it emerged in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha that public sector banks collected around Rs 8,500 crore under this head in five years starting from FY 2019-20.

Minister of state in the finance ministry Pankaj Chaudhary also informed the Lok Sabha on Monday that state-run banks have charged depositors Rs 2,331 crore penalty for not maintaining average monthly minimum balance in FY24.

