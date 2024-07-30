30 injured in minus bus accident in Jammu

By on No Comment

30 injured in minus bus accident in Jammu

Jammu: About 30 people were injured after a mini bus overturned on the outskirts of Jammu city on Monday, officials said.
The mini bus, on its way to Akhnoor from Maira Mandrian, was travelling at high speed when it skidded off the road and turned turtle near Khuga Morh, they said.
About 30 people suffered injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment and first aid, they added.
Ten of the injured were shifted to Government Medical College, Jammu, for further treatment, the officials said.

30 injured in minus bus accident in Jammu added by on
View all posts by KR Desk →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.