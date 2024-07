WASHINGTON: Amidst a high voltage electioneering for an election cycle expected to be very close, an effort is being made to convince eligible Green Card holders to get their citizenship and register to vote for the November 5 polls.

A Green Card, known officially as a permanent resident card, is an identity document showing a person has permanent residency in the United States.

A significantly large number of Green Card holders are Asian Americans and Indian Americans.

