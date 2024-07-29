At 24.8°C, Sgr records hottest night of season, 2nd highest minimum temperature in 132 years

Srinagar: For the second straight night, the Jammu and Kashmir’s summer capital, Srinagar has recorded the season’s hottest night at 24.8 degree Celsius.

An Independent Weather Forecaster, Faizan Arif Keng informed that Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 24.8 degree Celsius, which was 6.0 degree Celsius above normal.

It ties with the 2nd all-time highest minimum temperature recorded on 26 July 2021 at 24.8 degree Celsius, he said, adding that at top, stays the minimum temperature of 25.2°C recorded on 21 July 1988.

Jammu and Kashmir is expected to witness a significant decline in the temperature from today, the weatherman has predicted.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print