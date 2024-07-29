Schools upto 5th class shut as Kashmir sizzles under heatwave

At 36.2°C, Srinagar Records 4th Highest Temp In July; Qazigund, Kokernag See All-Time High

Srinagar: Kashmir continues to reel under intense heat wave with several places in the valley recording their highest July temperature in 25 years on Sunday. The severe weather forced administration to announce suspending of the class work upto primary level.

Also The Divisional Administration in Kashmir on Sunday announced closure of schools upto Primary level for two days on Monday and Tuesday.

“In view of the persistent heat wave prevailing in the valley, classwork for students up to the Primary level in both Government and Recognized Private Schools shall remain suspended on 29th and 30th July 2024,” Divisional Kashmir said in an order, adding, “However, all teaching and non- teaching staff shall continue to attend their duties as usual.”

According to the meteorological office here, Srinagar city recorded a high of 36.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday. This was hottest July day since July 9, 1999 when the mercury had settled at 37 degrees Celsius.

The hottest July day in Srinagar was recorded on July 10, 1946 with mercury rising to 38.3 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund and Kokernag towns in south Kashmir also recorded their hottest July day on Sunday.

Qazigund noted a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius, beating the previous high of 34.5 degrees Celsius recorded on July 11, 1988.

In Kokernag, the mercury rose to 34.1 degrees Celsius, against the previous or 33.3 degrees Celsius recorded on July 3 this year.

The mercury in this south Kashmir town had touched 33 degrees only once earlier on July 8, 1993.

The Met has forecast spell of rain at isolated places of Kashmir valley over the years next 24 hours, which is expected to bring down the mercury.

Srinagar also experienced the season’s hottest minimum temperature during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at 24.6°C also.

Sunday’s minimum temperature was 5.8°C above normal and the 3rd highest in the past 132 years in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. The 2nd all-time highest minimum temperature was recorded on July 26, 2021, at 24.8°C while on July 21, 1988, the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.2°C, MeT Director Mukhtar Ahmad said.

The minimum temperature recorded in other places of Kashmir valley was also recorded above normal by 3°C to 8°C during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

He said the Hot and Humid weather conditions will persist in Kashmir valley with a chance of a few spots that may record thunder-showers towards afternoon or during the night today. “There is a possibility of rain chances standing at 55 percent in some parts of Kashmir valley amid Hot and Humid weather on July 29 and with that, the temperature may come down by 1°C to 4°C”, he added.

From July 31 to August 1, the day temperature may stay in the range of 29-33°C with the possibility of showers in between. However, no continuous rainfall is expected as of now.

30 July – 01 August: Day temperatures may stay in the range of 29 – 33°C. There is a possibility

of showers in between. No continuous rainfall is expected as of now.

The MeT office said that Rajouri in the Jammu division experienced 88.4mm of rainfall, Jammu 64.4mm, Katra 21.6mm, and Kathua 20.8mm during the past 24 hours.

There is a possibility of a brief spell of rain/thundershower at isolated places of Kashmir

Division and light to moderate rain/thundershower at many places of Jammu Division on

Sunday.

From July 29 to 31, the weather is likely to remain generally cloudy with intermittent spells of light to moderate rain/thundershower scattered to fairly widespread places of Kashmir Division and widespread places of Jammu Division. The weather will generally remain cloudy with spells of intermittent light to moderate rain/thundershower at many places in Kashmir Division and most places of Jammu Division from August 1 to 4, the MeT office said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of men, women, and children mostly barefoot reciting religious hymns, visited the revered Sufi saint Sheikh Noor-Ud-Wali Shrine in Charar-e-Sharief in Budgam district for prayers to seek the end of the present dry hot weather and rains in Kashmir valley.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print