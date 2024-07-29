There must be immediate steps towards ceasefire in Gaza: UK PM to Israeli Prez

Paris: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has met Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Paris and told him that there must be “immediate steps towards a ceasefire” in Gaza.

The two leaders met on Sunday and reiterated their “commitment to maintaining the historic friendship” between Israel and the UK.

Starmer expressed his condolences for the deaths of the five hostages kidnapped on October 7, 2023, whose bodies have recently been recovered from Gaza.

Starmer’s office in a statement said that the Prime Minister reiterated his “ongoing support for Israel’s right to self-defence in accordance with international law”.

The Prime Minister was “clear that there is no moral equivalence between Israel, a democratic state actions and Hamas, a terrorist organisation”, it added.

According to the statement, Starmer said there must be “immediate steps towards a ceasefire, so that hostages can be released and more humanitarian aid can get in for those in desperate need”.

The two leaders committed to continuing their close partnership in key areas of collaboration such as trade and investment.–(PTI)

