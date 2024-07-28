Police book notorious drug smuggler under PIT NDPS Act in Bla

BARAMULLA: Acting tough against drug peddlers and to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police booked notorious drug smuggler under PIT NDPS Act in Baramulla after obtaining formal detention order from the competent authority.
“The notorious drug smuggler namely Wazir Ahmad Chack @Wazir Joo son of Ali Mohammad Chack resident of Trikanjan Boniyar, District Baramulla has been booked under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority,” police said in a statement, adding that the booked drug smuggler has been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jammu.
Police said that many cases are registered against the said drug smuggler. “He was involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth of Trikanjan, Boniyar, Nowshera and other areas of district. Despite his involvement in many FIRs, he did not mend his activities and was again involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth,” it said.
“General public has appreciated the role of police for their action against drug peddlers/smugglers. Consistent actions against the drug peddlers should reassure the community members that police are making all efforts to keep our society free from drug abuse,” the statement said.
BARAMULLA: Acting tough against drug peddlers and to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police booked notorious drug smuggler under PIT NDPS Act in Baramulla after obtaining formal detention order from the competent authority.